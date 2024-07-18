Bloom Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,044 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 7,973 call options.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088 in the last three months. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

