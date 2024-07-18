Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

