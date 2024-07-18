BMO Capital Markets Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$45.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.06.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$37.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$30.62 and a 1 year high of C$51.50.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In related news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Also, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

