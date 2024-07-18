BMO Capital Markets Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$14.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at C$14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.99. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$212,000.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$212,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,133. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.