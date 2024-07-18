BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.16 and last traded at C$12.16. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.02.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.