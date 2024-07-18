BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 12,692 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Community Bank System by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,879 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

