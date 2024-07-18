BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 7,233 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

