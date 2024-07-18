BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 8,620 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

