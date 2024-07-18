BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 116.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

