BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 13,813 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 76,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.