BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Banner worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

