BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of CTS worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTS opened at $53.57 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,916 shares of company stock worth $2,192,157. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

