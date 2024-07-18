BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Archrock were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

