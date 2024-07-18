BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Graham were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Stock Up 1.0 %

GHC stock opened at $786.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $555.76 and a 1-year high of $789.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $728.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

