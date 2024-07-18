BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of Ducommun worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 57,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 7.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

