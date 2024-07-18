BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.31 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

