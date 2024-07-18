BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.