BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.34 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SJW Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

