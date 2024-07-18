BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.34 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of Everi worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Everi by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

