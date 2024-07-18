BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

