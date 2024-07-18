BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 2.6 %

OMI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

