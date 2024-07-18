BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $3,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 45,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $36.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

