BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

