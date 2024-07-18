BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 18,585 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.