BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 28,149 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

