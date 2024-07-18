BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 46,179 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.30% of Green Dot worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Green Dot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $7,869,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $527.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

