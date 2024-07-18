BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 6,199 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 642.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $193.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $182.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

