BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 20,107 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $11,446,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

