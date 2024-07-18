BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of COHU opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -680.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $73,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

