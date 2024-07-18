BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.4 %

HSII opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $702.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.