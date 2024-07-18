BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 12,940 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $203.25 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.59 and a fifty-two week high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

