Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,989.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,876.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,667.75. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

