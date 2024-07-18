Boyd Gaming (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Mizuho cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

