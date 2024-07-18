Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$262.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$247.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$274.63. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$224.00 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

