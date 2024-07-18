BP (NYSE:BP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.69.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BP will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

