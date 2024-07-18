Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Braze by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,099,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Braze by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

