Bread Financial (BFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Bread Financial to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $998.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bread Financial stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several research firms have commented on BFH. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

