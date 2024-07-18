Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 3,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Brera Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Brera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.