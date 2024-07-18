BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $47.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $117,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

