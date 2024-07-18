Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

