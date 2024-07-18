Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $726.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

