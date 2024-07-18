Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $166.40 and last traded at $169.00. Approximately 7,965,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 32,165,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.42.

Specifically, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.80 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $726.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

