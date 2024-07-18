Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.