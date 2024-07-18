Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.70.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- About the Markup Calculator
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.