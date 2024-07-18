Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $11.31

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Trading Down 7.4 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $333,574.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $333,574.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,078.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,050 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.