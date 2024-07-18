Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $71.83

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS opened at $73.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

