Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,353.75

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.75 ($30.52).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,198 ($28.50) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,288.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,326.28. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,928.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

