Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$160.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$160.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$146.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$139.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.23. CGI has a 12 month low of C$127.73 and a 12 month high of C$160.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

