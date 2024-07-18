Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $72.37

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

FUTU opened at $63.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. Futu has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at $123,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 6.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Futu by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Futu by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

