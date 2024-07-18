Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $70.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

