Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Price Target at C$23.35

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of IVN opened at C$19.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.89 and a twelve month high of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.74.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. In other news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. 50.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

